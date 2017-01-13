Collapse
Pongal Festival Brings Positive Spirit And Belief, Says Kiran Bedi

All India | | Updated: January 13, 2017 01:04 IST
Kiran Bedi extended her greetings to the people wishing them a prosperous and joyous Pongal.

Puducherry:  Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday said the festival of Pongal "brings positive spirit and belief."

In her Pongal day greetings to people of Union Territory, she said "Pongal is the Tamil festival of farmers and is being celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour."

Stating that the festival is also a unique occasion which advocates the theme 'cleanliness is next to godliness', Ms Bedi, a champion of 'Swachch Bharat scheme' in Puducherry, said 'Bhogi' coming off on the eve of Pongal festival will be marked by cleaning domestic premises and surroundings and by disposing of obsolete household articles.

She said she was confident that "people of Puducherry will keep the streets and drains also free of garbage and plastics to make the environment better and cleaner."

She extended her greetings to the people wishing them a prosperous and joyous Pongal.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan and Puducherry State BJP committee president V Saminathan also greeted the people.

 

