Poll Violence In Madhya Pradesh's Ater, Congress Candidate Alleges Attack

Two polling booths in Madhya Pradesh's Ater constituency in Bhind district have reported violence while the assembly by-election is underway.Cars were damaged and gun shots were reported, with several people injured in the poll violence.Congress candidate from Ater Hemant Katare has alleged that he and his driver were shot at and attacked by BJP supporters in the BJP stronghold of Saankri village. The Congress has made charges of booth capturing in the two polling booths."When I reached the polling booth, the BJP supporters were indulging in booth capturing. They asked threatened to kill me and asked me to leave," Mr Katare told NDTV. He also showed blood marks on his kurta.Riot control police has been brought in to control the situation. Paramilitary forces and local police are patrolling the area. The Superintendent of Police has also reached the spot.Ater and Bandhavgarh assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh are voting for new legislators today.A controversial demonstration of the Electronic Voting Machine in Bhind went viral last week, prompting the Congress to allege that the voting machines could be tampered with. After the controversy broke out, security arrangements were stepped up in Bhind for the polling.