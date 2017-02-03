Budget
Collapse
Expand

Poll Commission Pulls Up Centre, Says No Last Minute Cabinet Proposals

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 03, 2017 01:47 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Poll Commission Pulls Up Centre, Says No Last Minute Cabinet Proposals

The Election Commission has written to the cabinet secretary.

New Delhi:  The Central Ministries are sending proposals to the Election Commission for clearance at the last minute - a violation of procedure after the Model Code of Conduct has been announced. Expressing its "unhappiness" about the state of affairs, the Election Commission has written to cabinet secretary PK Sinha, asking him to ensure that every proposal is sent at least 48 hours in advance.

In its letter, the Commission said after the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, there are standing instructions that ministries should send proposals to be taken up by the cabinet through the Cabinet Secretariat to the Election Commission.

"A tendency is being observed to flout the Commission's aforesaid instructions," read the letter, sent by the panel's senior principal secretary RK Srivastava. The letter said the commission wanted the country's top civil servant to impress upon all ministries to "strictly adhere" to the 48-hour advance notice.

An official said proposals from government departments started pouring in for the panel's approval after the Model Code of Conduct kicked in. The provision of getting the commission's approval is aimed at ensuring that the Model Code did not stall urgent government business.

It has been made clear in the past that proposals, which can easily wait till the elections are over, should be put on hold till then.

The Model Code of conduct came into place after assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab --  were announced last month. The elections begin on February 4 and will continue till March 8. The results will be announced on March 11.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ'UP Will Turn Into Kashmir:' BJP Lawmaker Yogi Adityanath Attacks Akhilesh Yadav
Election CommissionAssembly election 2017Delhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2017Live ScoreRaeesKaabilIncome Tax RatesUnion Budget 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................