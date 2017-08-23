Politics Not A Regular Job With Fixed Retirement Age: Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said a person's age is irrelevant in politics as long as he or she is fit. "At the age of 74, I am not working less than any other MP, and politics is not a job where one gets salary and allowances and the age of retirement is fixed. It is a medium to serve the society and country," said Ms Mahajan, who has been representing the Indore Lok Sabha seat continuously since 1989.Last week, BJP president Amit Shah had stated during his Madhya Pradesh visit that there was no rule or tradition in his party that those above 75 do not get a post or election ticket."There is a need to change the outlook towards politics. It is not a medium to serve personal agenda, it is a medium to serve the society and country," Ms Mahajan said, speaking to reporters in Indore."Age is irrelevant if the person is mentally and physically fit," she said.When asked if she would stand for election in 2019, Ms Mahajan said she was working with full vigour to serve people and working more than an ordinary MP. However, she clarified that she could not say how her physical condition would be after two years."I will decide after two years whether I would be able to remain active (as a politician) as per the voters' expectations," she said.