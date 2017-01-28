Policemen Stopped From Entering Bhangar In Bengal Again, Even As Calm Returns

Even though road blockades were lifted in West Bengal's Bhangar earlier this week, policemen were stopped from entering the area on Saturday. As the police approached the area where blockades had been set up last week, angry locals blocked their path asking them to go back.The police team continued to make announcements and reason with the people who blocked the road to let the police march through the area, however, as villagers showed no signs of relenting, the police turned back in order to prevent the situation from escalating.Normalcy has begun to return to Bhangar after days of tension in the area over protests against land acquisition against the power sub-station, locally referred to as power grid, coming up in the area. Two people had died as violence erupted on January 17.On Friday, locals had welcomed the police presence in the area to keep trouble makers out. But things seemed to have changed again in 24 hours."We are very happy the police are here. They will ensure peace. Yesterday Sabyasachi's people and Gabbar's goon fired four bullets, threw five bombs and chased people away," Mohammad Afzal Ahad Mollah, a local resident had told NDTV.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had issued a warning to those indulging in arson. Several police vehicles were vandalised, set on fire and pushed into a pond during the violence on January 17. "Some people set cars on fire, police jeeps on fire. Please don't. Those who do such things will in future will be fined for damages."