Policeman Killed in Encounter In South Kashmir's Tral

One of the two terrorists reportedly holed up in a residential building in South Kashmir's Tral has been killed. A policeman has died and three security personnel have been injured in the encounter which has been on since Saturday evening.Blasts were heard and security personnel exchanged heavy firing with the terrorists on Saturday. The area has been cordoned off. Police said the terrorists were still firing intermittently even though the house which the terrorist had used as a fortified bunker was demolished.Manzoor Ahmad, the policemen who has died, was part of an assault team of the security forces that launched the operation following a tip off about presence of two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists at a house in Tral's Shikargah."We have lost one policeman in the encounter. He fought valiantly to neutralise heavily armed terrorists. It is exceptional bravery," said a senior police officer supervising the operation.The terrorist killed in gunfight was said to be a close associate of Burhan Wani, the poster boy of Hizbul who was killed in July last year. His killing had triggered a wave of protests in the Valley, and in the subsequent unrest nearly 100 people were killed and more than twelve thousand were injured.As the fierce encounter started on Saturday evening, according to the police, protesters clashed with the security personnel to disrupt the operation. Police said some protesters snatched a rifle from a CRPF officer on duty."As the security forces closed on the hiding terrorists, they came under heavy automatic gunfire which was returned, leading to a gunfight," a police officer said, adding that some top terrorists active in south Kashmir areas are among the trapped militants, police said.