Policeman Killed, Another Injured In Terror Attack In Srinagar

A policeman was killed and another seriously injured after terrorists attacked a police party on the Srinagar airport road on Thursday evening. Officials said the policemen were deployed on area domination duty when the attackers fired at them in the high security Hyderpora neighbourhood of Srinagar city.After firing, the terrorists managed to escape even as a cordon and search operation was launched to track them down. The constable who lost his life has been identified as Sajad Ahmad of Jammu and Kashmir Police.This was the second terror attack on police in the Kashmir valley today.Earlier, a policeman Shabir Ahmad was shot dead in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Hundreds of people later joined his last rites and offered funeral prayers.For the last few days, terrorists have intensified their attacks on security forces. On Tuesday, over a dozen security forces personal were injured after their camps were attacked with grenades at five different places.A red alert has been sounded across Kashmir after inputs about possible attacks by terrorists.