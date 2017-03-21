Police Station 'Sealed' For Non-Payment Of Municipal Tax

A police station in Maharashtra was 'sealed' by municipal officials for non-payment of municipal tax.Officials said the Pauni police station in Maharashtra had not paid tax since 2013."The civic authorities had sealed the police station after we failed to pay municipal tax of Rs 1.19 lakh," a police official from the police station in Bhandara district told news agency PTI."As per our records, the tax was not paid since 2013," the official said."The 'seal' was broken two hours later after we sought the district collector's intervention," he said.In the meantime, people who had come to the police station to lodge their complaints had to wait and they did so, the police official said.The Pauni municipal officials had also sealed the local offices of the state electricity distribution company and irrigation department office for non-payment of civic taxes, he said.