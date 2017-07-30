Police Seized Eight Quintals Of Ganja In Bihar

Acting on a tip off that a large quantity of ganja might have been kept in two houses, the police seized eight quintals of ganja worth Rs one crore from the two houses during a raid, police said.

Hajipur:  A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and local police today raided two houses and seized eight quintals of ganja worth Rs one crore from Daud Nagar village of Bihar's Vaishali district.

Acting on a tip off that a large quantity of ganja might have been kept in two houses, the police seized eight quintals of ganja worth Rs 1 crore from the two houses during a raid, police said.

Police have lodged an FIR against the two persons from whose houses the ganja were recovered, the police officer said and added that no person could be arrested as they (who were living in the house which was raided) fled from the spot fearing arrest.

