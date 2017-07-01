Police Registers Complaints Against Azam Khan Over Remarks Against Army

Addressing party leaders in Rampur, the Samajwadi Party leader blamed the army for "shameful violent incidents" in parts of the country, inviting widespread backlash.

Two separate police complaints have been filed against senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over his controversial remarks against the army. The complaints were filed at Hazratganj and Gautampalli police stations.Mr Khan's remarks triggered protests across Uttar Pradesh. In Sambhal, workers of the Hindu Jagran Manch burning Azam Khan's effigy and demanded that he be tried for treason. Similar protests were reported from Chandausi, Jaunpur, Mathura and Lakhimpur Kheri.On June 27, former UP minister Azam Khan had kicked up a storm with his offensive remarks against the army.The BJP hit out at the Samajwadi Party leader, demanding that Mr Khan's party "sack" him for seeking to "divide the country" on religious lines.