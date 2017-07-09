Police On Alert As Protesters Plan Fresh Rallies In Darjeeling Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders yesterday claimed four people have been killed in police firing. The police denied the accusation, saying they did not fire a 'single shot' in the Darjeeling protest

Supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha or GJM in Darjeeling said they plan to hold rallies against the alleged killing of a youth in police firing as the shutdown to demand a state entered the 25th day. The GJM wants a



Supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha or GJM in Darjeeling said they plan to hold rallies against the alleged killing of a youth in police firing as the shutdown to demand a state entered the 25th day. The GJM wants a separate Gorkhaland carved out of West Bengal. GJM leaders yesterday claimed four people have been killed in police firing. The police denied the accusation, saying they did not fire a "single shot".The GJM claimed that while two Gorkhaland supporters died on the spot during police firing, two others died in hospital. The GJM said the four who died are Tashi Bhutia, Suraj Sundas, Asha Kumar and Sameer Subba.MS Rai, chairman of the Rai Development Board, resigned last night in protest against the alleged killings. The GJM also rejected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's offer for talks yesterday.The police are on alert after fresh violence and arson erupted in Darjeeling yesterday. The army was redeployed yesterday after Gorkhaland supporters torched a police outpost and a train station. They also clashed with police at two places.Police pickets and barricades have been placed in front of government offices, and entry and exit points in the hills.The Rapid Action Force along with hundreds of women personnel have also been deployed. Except chemists, all shops and hotels have been shut in Darjeeling.