Police Constable Who Fled With Rifles In Kashmir Has Joined Hizbul Mujahideen

Constable Syed Naveed Mushtaq had fled with four INSAS rifles from the guard post at a FCI godown in Chandpora in Budgam on Saturday, a police official said.

All India | | Updated: May 22, 2017 12:04 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Police Constable Who Fled With Rifles In Kashmir Has Joined Hizbul Mujahideen

Constable Syed Mushtaq had fled with 4 INSAS rifles from a police post in Budgam. (Representational)

Srinagar:  A police constable, who took away four service rifles from a police post in Budgam district of Kashmir, has reportedly joined terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Constable Syed Naveed Mushtaq had fled with four INSAS rifles from the guard post at a FCI godown in Chandpora in Budgam on Saturday, a police official said.

He said there were intelligence inputs suggesting that Mushtaq had joined the terrorist group.

There have been several instances of Jammu and Kashmir policemen fleeing with service rifles and joining various terrorist outfits.

Constable Naseer Ahmed Pandit, a resident of Pulwama district, had fled away with two AK rifles on March 27, 2015 from the residence of PDP Minister Altaf Bukhari and was subsequently killed in an encounter in Shopian district in April 2016.

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READA Millionaire, A Hotel Maid And An Arrest After Inauguration
Hizbul MujahideenConstable Syed Naveed MushtaqINSAS rifles

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................