Police Case Against Engineer After Stage Meant For UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Collapses

An FIR was registered yesterday against an Executive Engineer of PWD and the contractor concerned.

All India | | Updated: August 27, 2017 17:10 IST
The dais collapsed on April 25 just before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived (File Photo)

Deoria:  An FIR has been registered against an executive engineer of the Public Works Department and the contractor concerned for alleged laxity in construction of a dais that collapsed just before the arrival of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a programme.

The dais collapsed on April 25 just before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived for a programme in Rudrapur. The function was subsequently cancelled.

An FIR was registered yesterday against an Executive Engineer of PWD and the contractor concerned for their alleged laxity in construction of the dais in Rudrapur, police said.

District Magistrate Sujit Kumar had ordered registration of the FIR and called for a magisterial probe into the matter.

