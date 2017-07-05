PM Narendra Modi's US Visit Was Photo Opportunity: Congress The Congress said India played down the use of the term 'Indian-administered Kashmir' by the US while PM Narendra Modi was in the United States.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump last month. (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not raise the issue of issue of H-1B visa when he met US President Donald Trump last month, the Congress party said today on its official Twitter handle. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "India has a weak PM."



"While it was a great photo opportunity, the main issues were bypassed on Narendra Modi's trip to the United States," the Congress tweeted, and posted a picture with the caption "no priority for Indian interests".



"PM Modi should have made an effort to ensure that issues of visas and the tech industry were discussed," it tweeted.



The Congress yesterday criticised PM Modi over his frequent foreign trips, saying they had not benefited India "even a bit" and that only time would tell about the gains from his current visit to Israel.



Congress Spokesperson Ajay Maken said PM Modi's last "64 visits in more than three years" have catered only to the Indian audience through "televised shows" instead of ensuring concrete gains for the country.





