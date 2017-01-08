Convert PIO Cards To OCI Cards By June 30: PM Modi At Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

PM Narendra Modi is addressing the people at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the people at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas -- the annual gathering of the Indians living abroad - in Bengaluru. In his address, he welcomed the delegates, saying, "the Indian diaspora represents the best of Indian culture, ethos and values". He also said for those workers who seek economic opportunities abroad, "our effort is to provide maximum facilitation and ensure least inconvenience".
Here are the top five quotes from Prime Minister's address at the meet:
Remittance of close to sixty nine billion dollars annually by overseas Indians makes an invaluable contribution to the Indian economy.
I would again encourage all PIO (Persons of Indian Origin) Card holders to convert their Cards to OCI (Overseas Indian Citizens) Cards. We have extended the deadline for PIO card conversions to OCI from 31 December 2016, until June 30, 2017 without any penalty.
"For me FDI has two definitions. One is 'Foreign Direct Investment' and the other is 'First Develop India'".
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has particularly been proactive and prompt in reaching out to distressed Indians abroad using social media.