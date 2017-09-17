PM Modi's Speech After Inaugurating Sardar Sarovar Dam On Birthday: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam, the world's second biggest dam, on his 67th birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the dam will usher in a new chapter of prosperity for Gujarat. The dam, which is on the Narmada river, will be launched nearly six decades after its foundation stone was laid by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on April 5, 1961. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech at Dabhoi for the dam inauguration.