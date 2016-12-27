PM Narendra Modi's Parivartan Rally In Dehradun: Highlights

Here are the highlights:
- Uttarakhand won't wait for Vikas now
- This is the land of the gods and deities, this is the land of the brave
- You have overwhelmed me;I can see so many people and I am happy that women have joined this rally in large numbers
- The inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods
- People of Uttarakhand do not wish wait any longer for development
- Our country has seen government that have failed to give basic facilities to 125 crore people
- Politicians from other parties should know by now that the people know everything, they know everything
- I assure you that whenever you will come for Kedarnath,Badrinath yatra, you will remember this government
- Hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short term political gains but the gains for people will be limited
- Tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand. If facilities are provided, then which family in the country would not want to come here?
- Char Dham project offers employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand
- Even after years 70 of independence, 18,000 villages have not seen electricity
- My Government took the initiative and we decided to electrify villages within 1000 days
- Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified
- In all these years (60 years) not a single electricity pole had reached these villages. Now see what has happened. This is a government which is dedicated to the poor.
- My Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands
- I salute my Army jawans. Rs 6,600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP
- In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans by allocating 500 crore for this
- We were clear that from Day 1 that our Jawans must get their due
- We said #OROP will be a reality
- You have made me a watchman and now people are not comfortable that I am doing my job
- Black money has destroyed the country, We are fighting against black money hoarders
- I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience after demonetisation but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption
- We had said that corrupt people will be punished and now this is happening; This is a 'Safai Abhiyaan' and people of India have helped me