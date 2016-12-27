Collapse
PM Narendra Modi's Parivartan Rally In Dehradun: Highlights

All India | | Updated: December 27, 2016 14:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a Parivartan rally in Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh, where crucial assembly elections will be held soon. This morning, PM Modi also inaugurated the Chardham highway

Here are the highlights:
  • Uttarakhand won't wait for Vikas now
  • This is the land of the gods and deities, this is the land of the brave
  • You have overwhelmed me;I can see so many people and I am happy that women have joined this rally in large numbers
  • The inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods
  • People of Uttarakhand do not wish wait any longer for development
  • Our country has seen government that have failed to give basic facilities to 125 crore people
  • Politicians from other parties should know by now that the people know everything, they know everything
  • I assure you that whenever you will come for Kedarnath,Badrinath yatra, you will remember this government
  • Hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short term political gains but the gains for people will be limited
  • Tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand. If facilities are provided, then which family in the country would not want to come here?
  • Char Dham project offers employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand
  • Even after years 70 of independence, 18,000 villages have not seen electricity
  • My Government took the initiative and we decided to electrify villages within 1000 days
  • Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified
  • In all these years (60 years) not a single electricity pole had reached these villages. Now see what has happened. This is a government which is dedicated to the poor.
  • My Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands
  • I salute my Army jawans. Rs 6,600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP
  • In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans by allocating 500 crore for this
  • We were clear that from Day 1 that our Jawans must get their due
  • We said #OROP will be a reality
  • You have made me a watchman and now people are not comfortable that I am doing my job
  • Black money has destroyed the country, We are fighting against black money hoarders
  • I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience after demonetisation but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption
  • We had said that corrupt people will be punished and now this is happening; This is a 'Safai Abhiyaan' and people of India have helped me


