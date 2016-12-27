PM Narendra Modi's Parivartan Rally In Dehradun: Highlights

Uttarakhand won't wait for Vikas now

This is the land of the gods and deities, this is the land of the brave

You have overwhelmed me;I can see so many people and I am happy that women have joined this rally in large numbers

The inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods

People of Uttarakhand do not wish wait any longer for development

Our country has seen government that have failed to give basic facilities to 125 crore people

Politicians from other parties should know by now that the people know everything, they know everything

I assure you that whenever you will come for Kedarnath,Badrinath yatra, you will remember this government

Hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short term political gains but the gains for people will be limited

Tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand. If facilities are provided, then which family in the country would not want to come here?

Char Dham project offers employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand

Even after years 70 of independence, 18,000 villages have not seen electricity

My Government took the initiative and we decided to electrify villages within 1000 days

Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified

In all these years (60 years) not a single electricity pole had reached these villages. Now see what has happened. This is a government which is dedicated to the poor.

My Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands

I salute my Army jawans. Rs 6,600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP

In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans by allocating 500 crore for this

We were clear that from Day 1 that our Jawans must get their due

We said #OROP will be a reality

You have made me a watchman and now people are not comfortable that I am doing my job

Black money has destroyed the country, We are fighting against black money hoarders

I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience after demonetisation but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption

We had said that corrupt people will be punished and now this is happening; This is a 'Safai Abhiyaan' and people of India have helped me

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh, where crucial assembly elections will be held soon. This morning, PM Modi also inaugurated the Chardham highwayHere are the highlights: