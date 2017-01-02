'Our High Command Is The People Of India,' PM Modi Says In Lucknow: Highlights

This is PM Narendra Modi's first rally in the state after the 50-day deadline on December 30 got over.

This is the biggest rally of my career

I am in politics for many years, have never addressed a bigger rally

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a fondness for Lucknow.... When he sees this gathering on TV, it will make him feel so happy. This is your tribute to him.

After seeing this gathering, no one will have any doubt as to what is going to happen in the Uttar Pradesh polls

The issue is not about BJP's exile from UP for 14 years.... The issue is that development has been in exile for 14 years

I can see the possibility of developments in UP after so many years

After decades, the country has got a government at the Centre which has a full majority

I am a MP from Uttar Pradesh. I have seen what kind of governments have been leading the state

There may have been a time when castes were important.... You all have endured the politics of caste and religion.

I appeal to you to vote for a better tomorrow.... Vote for progress and development

Ever since the BJP came to power in the Centre, we have ensured that every year Uttar Pradesh got an additional 1 lakh crore to spend for development and better facilities and infrastructure

We (the BJP) is determined to see UP progress and develop.

Its unfortunate that development is not priority for the rulers here

It is sad to see politics being played at the state level.... The people should not suffer because of governments at the state level

The current government of UP is not ready to accept any responsibility and they are ready to provoke the farmers

Have you ever seen BSP and SP together? Both agree on 'Modi hatao'

They say remove Modi I say remove black money, they say remove Modi, I say remove corruption. You decide what we want to remove

Vote for the development of Uttar Pradesh, forgetting all caste and creed

It is surprising to see that the UP government says they don't have money to buy the farmers produce.... The truth is that the state government is not willing to buy it

The whole country knows who is fighting corruption and black money

You all are smart... you see everything... the decision is in your hands

I appeal to you all to do the right thing... to ensure justice.... To defeat those opposing this fight against corruption and black money

There is one party which is trying to promote the son of the family for 15 years, One party is trying to defend its corrupt transactions... and one party which cannot even solved their family issues, how will they solve UP's problems

Our high command is the people of India. We have no other high command

I appeal to you all to vote for the BJP... and ensure that you do it with full strength so that Uttar Pradesh has a government with a full majority

I appeal to every Indian that we must not fall short on our fight against corruption and black money

I need your blessings... It will be our privilege to serve the people of Uttar Pradesh

For the BJP, the Uttar Pradesh election is not a matter of winning and losing... for us it is an election of great responsibility

For us it is the responsibility to carry Uttar Pradesh to greater heights, to help solve the problems of the people

Never ever forget 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.... We want the best for those who are with us, and we also want the best for those who are not with us.... We must all live in harmony

Uttar Pradesh should set an example of harmony

