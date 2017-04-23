PM Narendra Modi Writes To Afghan President, Reaffirms Support Following Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and reaffirmed India's steadfast support to Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism.External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay said today that PM Modi also offered all possible assistance for those injured in the Mazar-i-Sharif terrorist attack on Friday in which more than 100 soldiers were killed and many others were injured.In a series of tweets, Mr Baglay said, "PM @narendramodi expresses faith that Afghan people and security forces will overcome all forces against unity, peace, security, stability and prosperity of Afghanistan. PM @narendramodi reaffirms India's steadfast support to Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism.""PM @narendramodi strongly condemns the attack, states India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan, offers all possible assistance to the injured. (He) condoles with Afghan President @ashrafghani in a letter the barbaric terrorist attack of 21/4 at Mazar-e-Sharif."India yesterday condemned the terror attack on an army base in northern Afghanistan, saying it was a stark reminder of the need to immediately dismantle safe havens sustaining terrorism from outside that country's borders.