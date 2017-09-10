PM Narendra Modi Wishes Well To Navy's All-Women Around-The Globe Mission

The circumnavigation was flagged off by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the INS Mandovi Boat Pool near Panaji, Goa.

All India | | Updated: September 10, 2017 15:47 IST
An all-women Indian Navy team embarked on a journey of circumnavigation of the globe.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his good wishes to the all-women Indian Navy team which embarked on a journey of circumnavigation of the globe.

"Today is a special day! Six women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board the INSV Tarini," PM Modi tweeted.
 
all women crew

All women crew of Indian Navy officers aboard INSV Tarini.

"The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of a Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour."

The team led by Lt Commander Vartika Joshi, along with Lt Commanders Pratibha Jamwal and P Swathi, and Lieutenants S Vijaya Devi, B Aishwarya and Payal Gupta will commence their journey later on Sunday.

nirmala sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today flagged off the all-women crew's journey.

'Navika Sagar Parikrama' would be covered in five legs with stop-overs at four ports for replenishment of ration and repairs as necessary.

The crew has sailed approximately 20,000 Nm onboard INSV Mhadei and Tarini as part of training, which includes two expeditions to Mauritius (in 2016 and 2017) and a voyage from Goa to Cape Town in December 16.

INSV Tarini, a 55-foot sailing vessel has been built by M/s Aquarius Shipyard Pvt Ltd, Goa, and was inducted into the Indian Navy earlier this year.
 
'Navika Sagar Parikrama' would be covered in five legs with stop-overs at four ports (same ports as Captain Dilip Donde called on) for replenishment of ration and repairs as necessary, before returning to Goa in April next year.

The first Indian solo circumnavigation was undertaken by Captain Dilip Donde of the Indian Navy.

"The project is considered essential towards promoting ocean sailing activities in the Navy while depicting the government of India's thrust for 'Nari Shakti'," a Defence Ministry statement said.

