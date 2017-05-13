PM Narendra Modi Visits Temple of Tooth In Sri Lanka

PM Modi went around the Sri Dalada Maligawa temple, an architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage.

All India | | Updated: May 13, 2017 02:15 IST
Kandy:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka's iconic Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and offered floral prayers.

PM Modi went around the Sri Dalada Maligawa temple, an architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage.

"Blessed to be at the Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple in Kandy. This is a centre of immense spiritual importance," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"PM @narendramodi at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy.. Offered floral prayers in sanctum of Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple," tweeted Gopal Baglay, Spokesperson with the Ministry of External Affairs.

"An architectural wonder housing shared religious Heritage," Mr Baglay tweeted.

The Sri Dalada Maligawa temple or the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy, which houses the relic of the tooth of the Buddha.

The actual chamber in which the tooth relic is kept is known as "Handun Kunama".

The tooth relic is encased in seven golden caskets which is engraved with precious gemstones.

On the right of the relic is "Perahara Karanduwa" (relic chamber used in the annual Asala Mangalaya Perahara procession) kept inside a bullet proof glass display which has been donated by India.

