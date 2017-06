PM Narendra Modi has left for Astana, where he will attend the two-day SCO meet.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on way to Astana, in Kazakhstan, to attend the two-day summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or SCO - a consortium that focuses on security and trade. The six-nation bloc includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India - along with Pakistan - will be formally inducted in the group during the conference at the Kazakh capital. So far, both nations had observer status. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi is expected to have a bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. But no bilateral with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expected.