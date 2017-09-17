PM Modi Turns 67, Begins Birthday With Mother's Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 67 today and started his day by taking his mother's blessings.PM Modi, who arrived in Gujarat late last night, drove to his younger brother's residence at Vrindavan Bungalows on the outskirts of Gandhinagar early this morning and took blessings of his mother Hiraba.Hiraba, 97, lives with the Prime Minister's younger brother Pankaj at Raisan village near the state capital.PM Modi spent around 20 minutes with his mother. He also interacted with children in the locality.PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950.The prime minister will dedicate the Sardar Sarovar Dam to the nation today. He will also address public meetings at Dabhoi and Amreli.To mark the day, the BJP will observe 'Seva Diwas' across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.