PM Narendra Modi To Visit Washington Later This Year, Says White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Washington later this year and US President Donald Trump looks forward to hosting him, White House said today in an indication of the continuing bonhomie between the two nations under the new administration. While no specific date has been mentioned, a statement from the White House today said, "President Trump also said he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in Washington later this year."
PM Modi had two telephonic conversations with President Trump since his inauguration in January. The last of these conversations took place on Monday, when President Trump called the Prime Minister to congratulate him about the BJP's sweeping victories in assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It was the second time that Mr Trump called PM Modi -- the first occasion was in January, when they discussed the security situation in South and Central Asia.