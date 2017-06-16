PM Narendra Modi To Visit Portugal, Netherlands, US Beginning June 24

On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Donald Trump on a wide range of issues.

All India | | Updated: June 16, 2017 18:01 IST
New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal and the Netherlands later this month, besides his scheduled tour of the United States where he will meet President Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs said today.

The Prime Minister will be in Portugal on June 24, the US on June 25 and 26, and in the Netherlands on June 27, the MEA said.

On June 26, he is scheduled to hold talks with President Donald Trump on a wide range of issues.

