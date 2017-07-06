PM Narendra Modi To Pay Homage To Soldiers At Haifa On Day 3 Of Israel Visit

PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu seek to strengthen India-Israel relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Monday for his three-day visit. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel, making it a historic trip. PM Modi met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin in Tel Aviv. The leaders are seeking to strengthen India-Israel relationship on a range of areas including defence and technology. Wide-ranging delegation-level talks have been held between the two countries to enhance India-Israel ties in security, agriculture, water, energy and defence, among others. PM Modi and Prime Minister Netanyahu also discussed measures to counter terrorism and increase cooperation in sharing of intelligence in this regard. Economic, cultural and people-to-people ties are being discussed and a number of agreements have been signed between India and Israel.