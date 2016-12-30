Collapse
PM Narendra Modi To Launch Mobile App For Digital Transactions

All India | | Updated: December 30, 2016 15:30 IST
PM Narendra Modi will launch a mobile app to enable easier digital payments and transactions

New Delhi:  To promote and make digital transactions easier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mobile app on Friday.
 The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover two lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.

The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.

