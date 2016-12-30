PM Narendra Modi To Launch Mobile App For Digital Transactions

I will launch a Mobile App which will enable easier digital payments & transactions. The App will immensely benefit our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2016

Will join #DigiDhanMela programme at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi & extend support to the movement towards increased digital transactions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2016

To promote and make digital transactions easier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a mobile app on Friday.The 'DigiDhan Abhiyan' aims to cover two lakh common service centres (CSCs) across rural areas and enable them to become digital financial education centres.The CSCs will train people in various digital financial solutions and enable them to use various modes of electronic payment systems (EPS). The campaign also aims to sensitise merchants and vendors on the use of EPS.