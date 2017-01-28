Collapse
PM Narendra Modi To Host Mann Ki Baat Programme Tomorrow

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 28, 2017 16:15 IST
Mann Ki Baat 2017: The year's first Mann Ki Baat will be hosted by PM Narendra Modi on Sunday.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' programme at 11 am tomorrow. In the monthly radio address, the Prime Minister shares his thoughts with citizens. The programme was initiated with an aim to reach out to people in remote corners of the country. In the past, PM Modi has shared his thoughts on a range of issues including drug addiction, farmers' issues, corruption, worsening sex ratio and has also urged the people to share their ideas for the programme on the MyGov Open Forum.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will be broadcast by All India Radio and Doordarshan and will also be streamed on NDTV.com.

This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be the first episode in the new year. In his last address, PM Modi had announced his government will introduce a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' or proxy-owned properties. "This is just the beginning of our fight," he had said, asserting that there is no going back on the fight against corruption and black money after the notes ban.

PM Modi urged people to help make the "war on corruption" a success and said common people are coming forward with information about hoarders and playing a big role in catching wrongdoing.

This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is expected to be devoted to students who are appearing for the board exams in the weeks to come. The Prime Minister has interacted with students during the exam season over the past two years as well, through two dedicated episodes on exams. This Prime Minister may also share letters from students, parents and teachers, sharing their thoughts, experiences and personal stories of how they went about their daily routine and exam preparation during the exam season.

