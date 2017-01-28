PM Narendra Modi To Host Mann Ki Baat Programme Tomorrow

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme will be broadcast by All India Radio and Doordarshan and will also be streamed on NDTV.com.
This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' will be the first episode in the new year. In his last address, PM Modi had announced his government will introduce a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' or proxy-owned properties. "This is just the beginning of our fight," he had said, asserting that there is no going back on the fight against corruption and black money after the notes ban.
PM Modi urged people to help make the "war on corruption" a success and said common people are coming forward with information about hoarders and playing a big role in catching wrongdoing.
This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is expected to be devoted to students who are appearing for the board exams in the weeks to come. The Prime Minister has interacted with students during the exam season over the past two years as well, through two dedicated episodes on exams.
This Prime Minister may also share letters from students, parents and teachers, sharing their thoughts, experiences and personal stories of how they went about their daily routine and exam preparation during the exam season.
The #MannKiBaat episode on 29th January will primarily be on the various board exams coming up. It will be a programme for my young friends.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2017