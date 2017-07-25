PM Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey In Flood-Hit Gujarat: 10 Updates

Air Force today conducted rescue operations in flood-hit Gujarat and Rajasthan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gujarat, where around 33,000 people had to be evacuated over the last 24 hours. The floods have hit the north and central parts of the state. The worst hit is the Banaskantha district, where rescue operations are on. As the rains eased for a while in the morning, the Air Force pressed into service five choppers for Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan, which has also been ravaged by floods. In Gujarat, the IAF has rescued 113 people. The state has asked the Central government to send more rescue teams.