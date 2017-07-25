PM Modi To Conduct Aerial Survey In Flood-Hit Gujarat: 10 Updates

Air Force today conducted rescue operations in flood-hit Gujarat and Rajasthan.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Gujarat, where around 33,000 people had to be evacuated over the last 24 hours. The floods have hit the north and central parts of the state. The worst hit is the Banaskantha district, where rescue operations are on. As the rains eased for a while in the morning, the Air Force pressed into service five choppers for Gujarat and neighbouring Rajasthan, which has also been ravaged by floods. In Gujarat, the IAF has rescued 113 people. The state has asked the Central government to send more rescue teams.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House and apprised him of the situation.
The flood has affected Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Anand, Patan and parts of Valsad districts in Gujarat. Huge swathes of the state are cut off as more than a dozen state highways and rail tracks remain submerged.
Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria said there are reports that a couple of people have died but it is yet to be confirmed.
Three districts have been heavily affected by floods, said Mr Kataria. "The main problem was in Jalore. Seven people were stuck on a tree for the last 24 hours. We tried to airlift them yesterday but couldn't succeed. Now they have been rescued by the Army and the NDRF," he added.
North Gujarat and Saurashtra got hit after heavy rains caused the Sabarmati river to overflow. The situation worsened after Rajasthan's Dhantiwada, Sipu and Dharoi dams overflowed, hitting the low lying areas of Banaskantha, Patan and Anand districts.
Teams of National Disaster Response Force, the Border Security Force, the army and the Air Force have been pressed into service.
Rail services between Ahmedabad and Delhi stopped as the rail tracks, too, got flooded. Waterlogging on tracks forced the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express to return to Ahmedabad from Mehsana yesterday.
Since June, 70 people have died in Gujarat due to rain related incidents. Heavy rains are expected till July 29.
During the last 24 hours, at least 12 talukas of Banaskantha, Patan and Sabarkantha districts received over 200 mm of rainfall, read a release issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre.
Rains have also lashed several parts of the country, including parts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The situation in flood-ravaged Assam has shown some improvement.