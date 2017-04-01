PM Narendra Modi To Address Young Minds At Smart India Hackathon Today: 10 Points

The Smart India Hackathon will focus on finding solutions to existing day-to-day life problems.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address thousands of students, aspiring to be young innovators, at Smart India Hackathon this evening at 10 pm through video conferencing. 10,000 programmers will compete in the 36-hour event finale which is being held at 26 locations in the country. The hackathon, a first-of-its kind initiative by the HRD Ministry, began at 8 am today and will go in till 8 pm on April 2.