PM Narendra Modi To Address Young Minds At Smart India Hackathon Today: 10 Points

The Smart India Hackathon will focus on finding solutions to existing day-to-day life problems.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address thousands of students, aspiring to be young innovators, at Smart India Hackathon this evening at 10 pm through video conferencing. 10,000 programmers will compete in the 36-hour event finale which is being held at 26 locations in the country. The hackathon, a first-of-its kind initiative by the HRD Ministry, began at 8 am today and will go in till 8 pm on April 2.
These are the ten developments of this story:
"I will interact with the youngsters this evening. It will be a very refreshing & extensive exchange of ideas. #SmartIndiaHackathon2017 showcases the skills & intelligence of our Yuva Shakti. It is a great occasion for learning & discovering," PM Modi said in a tweet this evening.
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and in collaboration with i4c, MyGov, Persistent Systems, NASSCOM and Rambhau Mhalgi Pabodini is conducting 'Smart India Hackathon 2017'.
The program focuses on solving problems of social importance. 29 ministries and government departments have identified 598 problems, the initial response for which came from over 7,500 teams of approximately 42,000 students.
Inaugurating the Smart India Hackathon 2017 final round, Education Minister Prakash Javadekar said the figures indicate the capacity of people to absorb technology has increased and this is the 'New India'.
The Hackathon is an effort in that direction and students can be encouraged to apply knowledge to real-life situations, and find innovative solutions for day-to-day problems, Mr Javadekar said.
1,266 teams of 10,000 participants from 28 states have been shortlisted for the finale. For 36 hours, the selected groups will sit locked in and find digital solutions for the problem statements by creating software or mobile apps.
The end products will then be evaluated by judges from the respective ministry and industry experts, and the top three teams with the best solutions will be awarded Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 50,000. The winners will also form the Community of Innovative Minds.
The awarded software will then be used by the relevant ministry or department to improve their governance systems, with suitable upgrades if necessary. In the run up to the finale, online training was given to students by over 2,000 mentors.
"Digital India, Start-up India and Make in India campaigns which need skilled and innovative workforce are the starting point of the Smart India Hackathon," a senior official of the IT Ministry said.
According to World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) statistics, India registers 40 patents per million population and hence considering the intellectual capability of Indians, there is a lot more that can be done in the field of innovation.