PM Narendra Modi To Address Rally At Kotkapura Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally today at Kotakpura in Faridkot district of Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls in the state which is due on February 4.According to the state BJP secretary Vineet Joshi , PM Modi will address a huge election rally in support of the Akali-BJP candidates today.PM Modi on Friday addressed an election rally in Jalandhar, spoke about the state of Punjab and the Indian Army's deep connection with the state.Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will also be touring Punjab today for poll campaigning. In his one-day tour, Mr Jaitley will canvass for the party candidates in Hoshiarpur, Phagwara and Raja Sansi, Mr Joshi said."Arun Jaitley will reach Hoshiarpur today morning and will address a public meeting there for party's candidate Tikshan Sood," he said.The Union minister will then depart for Phagwara where he will campaign for Som Parkash, the party's nominee.He will then fly to Raja Sansi to canvass for Veer Singh Lopoke and will later sum up his tour in Amritsar after a meeting with party Councillors at Khanna Smarak, Mr Joshi said.Besides, BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi will be addressing a press conferences in Ludhiana and Jalandhar today also.