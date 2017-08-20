PM, Senior Leaders, Family Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On His 73rd Birth Anniversary

Messages poured in from across the political spectrum for Rajiv Gandhi, who had assumed the position of PM from 1984 to 1989.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 20, 2017 13:16 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM, Senior Leaders, Family Pay Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi On His 73rd Birth Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pay respects to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior political leaders across the board paid a tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary today. His memorial, Vir Bhoomi in New Delhi, was buzzing with activity as his family, wife Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid respects to the nation's youngest Prime Minister. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's daughter Miraya also attended the ceremony.

Senior Congress leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee also joined the Gandhi family at Vir Bhoomi. Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was also present.
 
rajiv gandhi prayer meeting

Senior Congress leaders paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial, Vir Bhoomi.

Messages poured in from across the political spectrum for Mr Gandhi, who had assumed the position of PM from 1984 to 1989.  The day is also celebrated as Sadbhavna Diwas.
    
Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai, which was called Bombay at the time. It is well known that initially politics did not interest him, and his passion was flying. He entered politics in 1981 after the death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi. After the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he became the Prime Minister at the age of 40, winning what is said to be the biggest mandate in the nation's history.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Sri Perumbudur near Madras in 1991.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READOn UP Train Tragedy, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu Says 'Fix Responsibility' By Today: 10 Points
Rajiv GandhiRajiv Gandhi birth anniversary

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................