PM Narendra Modi 'Salutes' Soldiers On Army Day

Greetings to all soldiers, veterans & their families on Army Day. We salute the courage & invaluable service of the Indian Army. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2017

We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our Army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore Indians live peacefully. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2017

"Greetings, Salutations and Celebration of grit, courage and professionalism"

Proud of Indian Army and its valiant members

Happy Army day. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) January 15, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers, including the veterans on the Army Day. PM Modi said the army and its brave soldiers have made the nation proud by their sacrifices.General Bipin Rawat, who recently took over as Army Chief, also extended his best wishes on the occasion.Large number of serving, veteran and civil dignitaries paid homage to martyrs at the Vijay Smarak or victory memorial at Fort William, headquarters of the Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata.Army Day is celebrated on January 15.Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also extended greetings on the occasionThe Indian Army celebrates Army Day on January 15 to mark the anniversary of Lieutenant General K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949.