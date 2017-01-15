Collapse
Expand

PM Narendra Modi 'Salutes' Soldiers On Army Day

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2017 11:03 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Narendra Modi 'Salutes' Soldiers On Army Day

The Indian Army celebrates Army Day on January 15.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the courage and invaluable service of the soldiers and officers, including the veterans on the Army Day. PM Modi said the army and its brave soldiers have made the nation proud by their sacrifices.

General Bipin Rawat, who recently took over as Army Chief, also extended his best wishes on the occasion. 

Large number of serving, veteran and civil dignitaries paid homage to martyrs at the Vijay Smarak or victory memorial at Fort William, headquarters of the Army's Eastern Command in Kolkata.
  
Army Day is celebrated on January 15.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also extended greetings on the occasion
The Indian Army celebrates Army Day on January 15 to mark the anniversary of Lieutenant General K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949. 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READAfter Indian Flag, Amazon Now 'Flip-Flops' With Mahatma Gandhi's Image
Army DayPM Narendra ModiGeneral CarriappaGen. Sir Roy Bucher

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaa

................................ Advertisement ................................