PM Narendra Modi Receives Republic Day Chief Guest Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi In Delhi

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today received Sheikh Mohammad bin Zated Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the airport as he arrived for the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE armed forces, will be the Chief Guest at this year's Republic Day parade. He is on a three-day visit and will hold comprehensive talks with PM Modi tomorrow.A contingent of the UAE armed forces will also march with the Indian armed forces at the Republic Day parade.During the visit, India aims to expand counter-terror cooperation with the UAE, which was once seen as a key strategic ally of Pakistan. In 2015, during PM Modi's visit, the UAE made a critical shift in its policy by backing India on terrorism from Pakistani soil, something they are expected to reaffirm in the visit.The two countries are expected to sign nearly 16 pacts, including a Strategic Cooperation Agreement.PM Modi and the Crown Prince will first meet for one-on-one talks at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. Later, delegation-level talks will be held at Hyderabad House.India hopes to conclude negotiations to fill strategic oil reserves and mobilise the 75 billion dollar investment in the national investment and infrastructure that was signed in 2015."Their relationship and investment goes beyond 75 billion dollars... NRI industries of UAE are now investing in India from retail, manufacturing to real estate," said Navdeep Suri, the Indian envoy to UAE.Officials say bilateral trade last year stood at an "impressive" $50 billion.The UAE is a significant contributor to India's energy security and was the fifth largest supplier of crude oil in 2015-16.India and UAE are also looking to cooperate in defence and security, space, civil nuclear, and counter-terrorism and intelligence sharing.