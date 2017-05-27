PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes To Jawaharlal Nehru On Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid their tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 53rd death anniversary.

In office until his death, Jawaharlal Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

"Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

"Remembering Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. May the vision and the values he dedicated his life to always guide our conscience and our actions," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet while remembering the first Prime Minister of India who is also his great-grandfather.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari offered floral tributes at Nehru's memorial Shantivan.

Jawaharlal Nehru, who was sworn-in on August 15, 1947, as the first Prime Minister of India when the nation gained independence from the British empire, died on May 27, 1964.

He was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad.

