PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi On Campaign Trail For UP Elections 2017: 10 Facts

UP elections 2017: In Meerut, PM Narendra Modi said he was committed to end corruption in the country.

Lucknow: With barely a week to go before assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a host of political heavyweights hitting the campaign trail today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the BJP campaign in the state, is expected to hold a rally in Aligarh, in Western Uttar Pradesh. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Western Uttar Pradesh - at Saharanpur. Later in the day, he will also lead a rally along with alliance partner and state Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Kanpur.