PM Narendra Modi On A Two-Day Gujarat Visit From Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Gujarat tomorrow where he would inaugurate some developmental projects and attend the annual meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group.During his two-day visit, he will launch projects at the Kandla Port and in Bhachau, both in the Kutch district which had borne the brunt of the 2001 earthquake.He will also address two public meetings."Tomorrow I will begin a two-day Gujarat visit, during which I will join programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar," the prime minister tweeted today."I shall inaugurate & lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham," he said in another tweet.In Bhachau, a pumping station would be inaugurated, he added.He will also address a public meeting there."Kutch has a very special place in my heart. It is blessed with wonderful people and a remarkable spirit of resilience," said PM Modi, a former chief minister of Gujarat."From suffering unimaginable destruction due to the 2001 quake, Kutch is today known as one of India’s fastest growing districts," he said.PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the massive earthquake hit the state on January 26, 2001. Kutch was worst hit by that quake.On the sidelines, he will meet some of the distinguished delegates of the AfDB Group.