PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers At Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today offered prayers at the Lingaraj Temple and interacted with people outside the 11th century Shiva shrine. Soon after his arrival, PM Modi was greeted by his followers who had gathered outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the leader.The Prime Minister waved at them before being escorted to the shrine where he spent about half an hour amid tight security, offered flowers, bel leaves, milk, coconut water and sweets in a special puja to Lord Lingaraj, a priest who accompanied the Prime Minister said.He also visited the temple of Goddess Bhubaneswari and Parbati, said Manoranjan Panigrahy, CEO of the Lingaraj Temple Administration. PM Modi then interacted with sevayats and asked about the temple's history, rituals and architecture, a servitor said.The Prime Minister emphasised the need to keep the temple premises clean and ensure 'swachhata' all around. Several servitors also took selfies with PM Modi."It was a rare opportunity and we did not want to miss it," said a servitor. PM Modi also signed on the register meant for VVIP visitors.The 54-metre high temple is spread over a 25,000 sqft area and has over 150 small and big subsidiary temples in its premises.Before his visit to the temple, PM Modi met the families of freedom fighters who were part of the Paika rebellion against the British East India Company in Odisha in 1817. He felicitated them at the Raj Bhawan.PM Modi arrived in Odisha on Saturday to attend the two-day BJP National Executive meeting. He will address the concluding session today.