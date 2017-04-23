PM Narendra Modi Meets 13 Chief Ministers of BJP-Ruled States

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 23, 2017 19:50 IST
PM Narendra Modi Meets 13 Chief Ministers of BJP-Ruled States

PM Narendra Modi is chairing the meet, which is also being attended by senior ministers.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting all 13 Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states following the day-long meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council. At the meeting, which is also being attended by party chief Amit Shah and several top Union ministers, the Prime Minister is expected to emphasise his message of good governance.

All BJP chief ministers are in Delhi on Sunday to take part in the NITI Aayog meeting. It is the Prime Minister’s second meeting with them since the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The first such exercise was held in last August.

PM Narendra ModiBJP CM MeetNITI AayogAmit Shah

