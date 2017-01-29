'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: Happy Mind Is Secret Of Good Marksheet, PM Modi On Board Exams

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:
- We will observe a silence of 2 minutes January 30 to pay respect to martyrs who gave their lives for the nation.
- I congratulate families and personnel who won gallantry awards on Republic Day. I urge youth to research on them.
- My condolences to the brave jawans who lost their lives due to avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir.
On Exams
- Why should exam time be a time of stress or sadness. I want to talk about exams and what so many people have written to me.
- Do not think about exams as pressure. Exams should be celebrated as festivals.
- It is upto you, how you want to appear for the exams.
- Exams should be celebrated as festivals and that will bring out the best in you.
- An appeal to parents of students and the families.
- Smile more and score more. Remain happy and stress free to score more marks in the exams.
- When you are relaxed, the recall value will be more.
- A happy mind is the secret for a good mark sheet. When you are tensed, knowledge takes a back seat. Do not let that happen.
- Knowledge is what matters.
- Only studying for marks will lead to shortcuts and one will limit himself or herself. Important to study for knowledge.
- Compete with yourself, not with others.
- Look at the life of Sachin Tendulkar. He kept challenging himself and bettered his own records. That is what is inspiring
- Competing with others can make you unhappy and jealous. Complete with yourself and you will be energised & more determined to excel.
- I would like to stress on three things to parents-to accept, to teach and to give time.
- I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy.
- People have told you often but I am saying again- do not cheat. Even if no one caught you, you know that you have cheated in exams.
- If you form a habit of cheating, there will be no desire to learn. Trying to cheat requires time, creativity. Use it for better purposes.
- Essentials during the exam time and the long hours of study are proper rest, proper sleep and physical exercise.