'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: Happy Mind Is Secret Of Good Marksheet, PM Modi On Board Exams

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 29, 2017 11:42 IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi spoke to young students who are preparing for their Boards.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. This was first episode in the new year. On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi shares his thoughts with citizens. The programme was initiated with an aim to reach out to people in remote corners of the country. In his last address, PM Modi had announced his government will introduce a strong law to effectively deal with 'benami' or proxy-owned properties. "This is just the beginning of our fight," he had said, asserting that there is no going back on the fight against corruption and black money after the notes ban. Today, he spoke to the young students who are preparing for the upcoming Board Exams. He said, "A happy mind is the secret for a good mark sheet. When you are tensed, knowledge takes a back seat." The Board Exams of Class 10 and 12 will begin from March 9.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech:
  • We will observe a silence of 2 minutes January 30 to pay respect to martyrs who gave their lives for the nation.
  • I congratulate families and personnel who won gallantry awards on Republic Day. I urge youth to research on them.
  • My condolences to the brave jawans who lost their lives due to avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Exams
  • Why should exam time be a time of stress or sadness. I want to talk about exams and what so many people have written to me.
  • Do not think about exams as pressure. Exams should be celebrated as festivals.
  • It is upto you, how you want to appear for the exams.
  • Exams should be celebrated as festivals and that will bring out the best in you.
  • An appeal to parents of students and the families.
  • Smile more and score more. Remain happy and stress free to score more marks in the exams.
  • When you are relaxed, the recall value will be more.
  • A happy mind is the secret for a good mark sheet. When you are tensed, knowledge takes a back seat. Do not let that happen.
  • Knowledge is what matters.
  • Only studying for marks will lead to shortcuts and one will limit himself or herself. Important to study for knowledge.
  • Compete with yourself, not with others.
  • Look at the life of Sachin Tendulkar. He kept challenging himself and bettered his own records. That is what is inspiring
  • Competing with others can make you unhappy and jealous. Complete with yourself and you will be energised & more determined to excel.
  • I would like to stress on three things to parents-to accept, to teach and to give time.
  • I urge parents to accept rather than expect. Our expectations from our children should not get heavy.
  • People have told you often but I am saying again- do not cheat. Even if no one caught you, you know that you have cheated in exams.
  • If you form a habit of cheating, there will be no desire to learn. Trying to cheat requires time, creativity. Use it for better purposes.
  • Essentials during the exam time and the long hours of study are proper rest, proper sleep and physical exercise.


