PM Narendra Modi Leaves For Home After Wrapping Up Four-Nation Tour

PM Modi, who arrived in Paris on the last leg of his tour, held wide-ranging talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace.

All India | | Updated: June 03, 2017 21:11 IST
PM Modi left for home after wrapping up his four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France

Paris:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for home after wrapping up his four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

"My gratitude to the Government and people of France for their hospitality during my visit. This was a significant visit," the prime minister tweeted.

PM Modi, who arrived in Paris on the last leg of his tour, held wide-ranging talks with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace.

After holding talks with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said India was committed to "go above and beyond" the Paris agreement to protect climate for future generations as he termed the UN-brokered deal a shared legacy of the world.

Mr Modi arrived in France from Russia, where he held talks with President Vladimir Putin and attended an international economic forum. Before Russia, he also visited Germany and Spain and held talks with the top leadership there.

