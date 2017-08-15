PM Modi Keeps His Promise With Shortest Independence Day Speech In 4 Years During last month's Mann Ki Baat -- his radio programme - PM Modi had said he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were "a little too long". He had then promised to make a shorter speech.

106 Shares EMAIL PRINT At 54 minutes, PM's address today was the shortest by far since his first speech from Red Fort in 2014. New Delhi: Highlights PM had promised an Independence Day speech under 50 minutes this year At 54 minutes, today's address was PM's shortest Independence Day speech PM spoke for 94 minutes in 2016, 86 in 2015 and 65 in 2014



During last month's Mann Ki Baat -- his radio programme - PM Modi had said he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were "a little too long". He had then promised to make a shorter speech.



At 54 minutes,



He had asked people to send in suggestions for this year's speech and he received more than 8000.



The Prime Minister talked today about the need to "take the country ahead with the determination of creating a New India," by 2022, the 75th year of India's Independence. He outlined his vision for that, also presenting a report card if his government's achievements.



PM Modi said that those born in the 21st century will decide the future of the nation and the year 2018 would be crucial for them in that quest. "The year 2018 is significant for those born in the 21st century," PM Modi said in his speech here on the occasion of Independence Day.



He said that from January 1, 2018, the millenials would start turning 18 and will then decide the future of the 21st century and shape the vision of a "new India".



"So I invite them to take this opportunity to shape the future of the nation and participate in India's development."



The Prime Minister added that through collective efforts, sacrifice and commitment of 125 crore Indians, especially the younger generation, a new India would be created which is secure, prosperous and powerful, and where all Indians are equal.



(with inputs from IANS)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised an Independence Day speech under 50 minutes this year. He went just over at 54 minutes. Today's address to the nation from the Red Fort was the Prime Minister's shortest so far in the last four years.During last month's Mann Ki Baat -- his radio programme - PM Modi had said he had received letters from people complaining that his Independence Day speeches were "a little too long". He had then promised to make a shorter speech.At 54 minutes, PM Modi 's address today was the shortest by far since his first speech from the Red Fort in 2014; his Independence Day addresses had been getting longer by the year. PM Modi had spoken for 94 minutes last year, 86 minutes in 2015 and 65 minutes in 2014.He had asked people to send in suggestions for this year's speech and he received more than 8000.The Prime Minister talked today about the need to "take the country ahead with the determination of creating a New India," by 2022, the 75th year of India's Independence. He outlined his vision for that, also presenting a report card if his government's achievements.PM Modi said that those born in the 21st century will decide the future of the nation and the year 2018 would be crucial for them in that quest. "The year 2018 is significant for those born in the 21st century," PM Modi said in his speech here on the occasion of Independence Day.He said that from January 1, 2018, the millenials would start turning 18 and will then decide the future of the 21st century and shape the vision of a "new India"."So I invite them to take this opportunity to shape the future of the nation and participate in India's development."The Prime Minister added that through collective efforts, sacrifice and commitment of 125 crore Indians, especially the younger generation, a new India would be created which is secure, prosperous and powerful, and where all Indians are equal.