PM Narendra Modi Intervenes At BJP National Executive, Talks Of Backwards Among Muslims

Security was tight at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubhaneswar ahead of PM Modi's visit.

PM Modi took out time to visit Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi took out time to visit Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

Today, the BJP vehemently criticised the opposition for stalling the bill.



"The OBCs have been demanding constitutional status to the Commission for 30 years. However, the Congress did not do it as it preferred votebank politics," said Human Resource and Development Minister Prakash Javadekar. "The bill has been sent to the Select Committee. It is unfortunate," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened during a discussion on the backward commission at the BJP's National Executive today, saying more inclusiveness is needed for those who are backward among the Muslim community.On its second day, the conclave was holding a strategy session for the new bill meant to give constitutional status to the backward commission. The government had planned to disband the National Commission for Backward Classes - set up by a 1993 law - and replace it with the constitutional entity.Through the bill, Parliament was also given a free hand to include any community as backward.The bill has been passed in Lok Sabha but blocked in the upper house, where the opposition has the numbers.