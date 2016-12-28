PM Narendra Modi Instilling Fear Among Masses, Notes Ban An Example: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, addressing party leaders on the Congress' foundation day this morning, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "tearing the fabric of the nation" and held up the notes ban as an example of how his government has created fear among people."The Congress listens to you, works for you. It is not just what we want to do," Mr Gandhi, 45, said, adding, "Congress is the idea that it is not only my view that will prevail...I must seek out your views."PM Modi, however, "is doing only what he wants", said the Congress Vice President, calling demonetization an example."We can all see what a disastrous decision that has been. People in the country have been robbed of their money. Why has Modiji imposed such restrictions on people? He just wants to instill fear among people," Mr Gandhi charged.On Tuesday, Mr Gandhi addressed a joint press conference with Mamata Banerjee and leaders of some other parties in an attack on the Prime Minister over the notes ban.He repeated his allegations of corruption against PM Modi in connection with the "Sahara diaries", which loosely describes documents seized during tax raids on the Sahara and Birla groups.Mr Gandhi alleges that the documents are proof that Mr Modi received bribes from these companies when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.The BJP dismissed what it called Mr Gandhi's "utterances" as "lacking in maturity and gravitas".Beside Rahul Gandhi today sat West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hit out at PM Modi over the ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes calling its impact on people amid a cash crunch a "super emergency" and alleging that "in these 50 days, our country has gone back 20 years."