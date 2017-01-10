PM Narendra Modi, In Town For 'Vibrant Gujarat', Skips Yoga For Breakfast With Mother

Skipped Yoga & went to meet mother. Before dawn had breakfast with her. Was great spending time together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning about "skipping yoga" to meet his 95-year-old mother Heeraben in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.PM Modi is in his home state for the "Vibrant Gujarat" global summit which begins today.Heeraben, also known as "Hiraba", lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi.The Prime Minister met her last in December, when he was in the city to address BJP workers at the party's state headquarters not far from his mother's home. Mother and son met for 20 minutes, said the BJP.PM Modi also spent his 66 th birthday on September 17 with his mother.The four-day Vibrant Gujarat summit is centred on the theme "Sustainable Economic and Social Development". A large number of foreign leaders, global and Indian CEOs are expected to attend the eighth edition of the event started when Mr Modi was Chief Minister of Gujarat.Yesterday, PM Modi inaugurated an international exchange in Gujarat that he said will work 22 hours "starting when Japan's markets open and ending when US markets close." It aims to win market share from financial hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong by investing in technology and offering a response time of four microseconds.