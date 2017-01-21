PM Narendra Modi In Dehradun To Attend Combined Commanders' Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun on Saturday to inaugurate the Combined Commanders Conference, an official said. The Prime Minister earlier reached the Indian Military Academy (IMA) campus from the Jolly Grant airport in a special Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper.PM Modi would be in Uttarakhand for over six hours, the official told IANS.The military conference was being attended by the Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy chiefs, besides the National Security Advisor and other experts in the field of security and defence.The Prime Minister laid a wreath at Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs Memorial) at IMA after which he crossed over the Chatwood Square where he was accorded the traditional salute by the three armed forces. He then drove to the Khetrapal Auditorium where he will address the conference.Before this he met the family members of the cadets at the Vikram Batra mess.The party also said that the conference should not be held during elections as it will have impact on the polls in the state.Earlier, opposition party, the Congress, raised objections to PM Modi attending the conference as it happens just weeks ahead of elections in the state. Uttarakhand Congress had submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commission on Thursday requesting it to postpone the Combined Commanders' Conference."On January 21, an Annual Combined Commanders Conference is being organised in Dehradun. Both Prime Minister and Defence Minister will be present in this conference. This is being publicised politically as well," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat had said while briefing media persons.Mr Rawat further said: "The BJP in Uttarakhand have made it clear that they are contesting this election in prime minister's name. The Commanders Conference will be widely publicised, as it has the PM's participation. This can impact the elections."The Congress also said this is like denying a level playing field. "This is against the directives of the Election Commission. The PM is participating in this conference to take political advantage," said Rawat.