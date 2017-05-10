PM Narendra Modi Greets People On Buddha Purnima

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

All India | | Updated: May 10, 2017 11:07 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Narendra Modi Greets People On Buddha Purnima

PM Narendra Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima saying that Gautam Buddha "inspires" us to work towards "harmonious society".

"Buddha Purnima greetings to everyone. Today we remember the exemplary ideals of Gautama Buddha. His noble thoughts will continue to guide generations," PM Modi said in a statement.

"Gautama Buddha inspires us to work towards harmonious, just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated around the world to mark the birth anniversary of Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READUS President Donald Trump Dismisses FBI Director James Comey
PM ModiNarendra ModiPM Narendra ModiGautam BuddhaBuddha Purnimabuddha purnima festival 2017Buddha Purnima 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2OnePlus 5

................................ Advertisement ................................