PM Narendra Modi Gifted Signed Cristiano Ronaldo Jersey By Portugese Premier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a personally-signed red jersey of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo - bearing his trademark number '7' - by his Portugese counterpart Antonio Costa after bilateral talks between them in New Delhi."We are aware, Excellency, that you are an avid soccer fan. Portugal's strength in football and the rapid development of this sport in India could well form the nucleus of an emerging partnership in sporting disciplines," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, hailing Portugal's status as a global football giant.Cristiano Ronaldo is widely considered to be among the greatest footballers of all time. His footballing prowess propelled Portugal and his club, Real Madrid, to victory in the Euro Cup 2016 as well as the UEFA Champions League 2016 respectively. He has also won four Ballon d'Ors - annually awarded to the world's best football players.India and Portugal today signed seven key agreements in the areas of defence and security, information technology and energy among others.Mr Modi and Mr Costa agreed to deepen ties and called for tougher action against global terror as well as the states harbouring them. The Prime Minister also thanked Portugal for consistently supporting India's pursuit of a permanent membership in the UN Security Council."We are also grateful for the support extended by Portugal to India's membership of the Missile Technology Control Regime, and for its continued support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group," Mr Modi added.Antonia Costa, who is of Indian-origin, is on a seven-day visit to India. He is also expected to visit his ancestral home in Goa.