PM Modi Gets Gift Made Of Plastic Waste, Sees Big Business Potential

A woman from Samastipur in Bihar recently parcelled a basket made by her from plastic waste as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.But little did Gita Devi know that her gift to the prime minister would help him realise its use for his pet project, the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign."The idea of using plastic litter to create beautiful products is amazing. This is not only useful for the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign but also has vast potential for small scale industry," PM Modi wrote to her.Ms Devi uses plastic waste like wrappers and polythene to make vases, baskets and similar items.The 50-year-old woman was encouraged by her stepson Manoj Kumar Jha to gift a basket to PM Modi. But to the extreme amazement and delight of the family, the prime minister replied to her praising her effort."I am very happy that Modi ji has replied to me," she told PTI, hours after her family members read out the letter to her as she is unlettered.Ms Devi is a housewife while her husband is a farmer with a small landholding.Encouraged by PM Modi's reply, Gita is now planning to make use of her hobby."Now that we have got encouragement from none other than the prime minister, we feel it can be done. But we lack money to do any business. May be if we get a loan, we can do this," her husband said.