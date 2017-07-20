PM Modi Discussed 'Spirit' Of H-1B Visas With Trump: Sushma Swaraj

Highlights PM Modi and the US President met last month in Washington Both leaders had extensive discussion on H-1B visas: Sushma Swaraj PM Modi made Trump agree on contribution of Indian workers, she said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the "spirit" of H-1B visa with President Donald Trump during their recent meeting and made him agree on crucial contribution of the Indian skilled professionals to the US economy, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said today.Answering questions in the Rajya Sabha over H-1B visa restrictions imposed by the US, Ms Swaraj said Trump has admitted that the contribution of the Indian professionals was benefitting both the countries and "if they (US) harm their (professionals') interests, then it will in turn affect them (US)."Talking about the meeting between PM Modi and the US President last month in Washington, she said, "without using the word H-1B, there was extensive discussion" on the "spirit" behind such visas."I take pride in saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully convinced Trump to admit that Indian skilled professionals have a big contribution in strengthening the US economy," she told the House where PM Modi was present.Ms Swaraj said though the word H-1B was not used, the joint Indo-US statement issued after talks between PM Modi and the US President starts with "applauding" the contribution of Indian IT professionals.Ms Swaraj said she would make a detailed statement on the issue of H-1B visas in the House later.